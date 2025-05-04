Missing woman from Eastbourne found - Sussex Police thank public after appeal
A missing woman from Eastbourne has been found by Sussex Police.
Alex was reported missing on Sunday (May 4).
Police thanked the public for sharing their appeal.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Deborah, who was reported missing from Eastbourne, has been found.
“Thanks for sharing.”
