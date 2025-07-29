Missing woman from West Sussex village sparks urgent police appeal
A woman missing from Pagham, in West Sussex, has been found after an urgent police appeal.
Police said the woman went missing earlier today (July 29), but has now been found by officers after a successful appeal on social media.
