Missing woman from West Sussex village sparks urgent police appeal

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 29th Jul 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 14:33 BST
A woman missing from Pagham, in West Sussex, has been found after an urgent police appeal.

Police said the woman went missing earlier today (July 29), but has now been found by officers after a successful appeal on social media.

