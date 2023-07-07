NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Missing woman sadly found dead near Chichester

A woman who went missing from her home this week has sadly been found dead.
By Joe Stack
Published 7th Jul 2023, 12:37 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 12:38 BST

Police have reported that 52-year-old Kirsten Dunn, who went missing from her home in South Harting on Tuesday (July 4), was found dead near to her home yesterday (Thursday July 3).

Sussex Police made the announcement on social media yesterday afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It read: “We’re sorry to update that Kirsten Dunn, 52, who was reported missing from South Harting on 4 July, has been found deceased near to her home today. Our thoughts are with Kirsten’s family and friends at this difficult time. We thank you for your support of our earlier appeal.”

Police stock imagePolice stock image
Police stock image
Related topics:Sussex PolicePolice