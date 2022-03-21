Missing Worthing man hasn't been seen since February

According to Sussex Police, Christopher Rainbow, 31, was last seen with much shorter hair and no beard, compared to the picture here.

He is 6ft 2in, of a medium build and has brown hair, police said.

A spokesperson added: "He always has his Staffordshire bull terrier, Tyson, with him, who he pushes around in a shopping trolley.

