Missing Worthing man hasn't been seen since February

Police officers are concerned for a missing Worthing man, who hasn't been seen since the end of February.

By Sam Morton
Monday, 21st March 2022, 3:29 pm
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 3:30 pm

According to Sussex Police, Christopher Rainbow, 31, was last seen with much shorter hair and no beard, compared to the picture here.

He is 6ft 2in, of a medium build and has brown hair, police said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A spokesperson added: "He always has his Staffordshire bull terrier, Tyson, with him, who he pushes around in a shopping trolley.

Christopher Rainbow, 31, was last seen with much shorter hair and no beard, compared to the picture here. Photo: Sussex Police

"If you see him, contact police online or via 101, quoting 1259 of 01/03."

Have you read?: What’s next for Worthing Lido the seafront’s ‘ageing lady’ - heated pool, hotel or music venue all suggested

Worthing placed at number one on The Times’ holiday hot-list

Goring Gap: Worthing council leader Kevin Jenkins writes to Secretary of State Michael Gove over Goring Gap housing plans

Sussex PoliceMichael Gove