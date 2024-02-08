Mobile sauna could be coming to Bracklesham Bay if plans approved
If all goes ahead, the mobile sauna would be built in a trailer on land to the south of Bracklesham Lane car park, directly opposite the beach.
The applicant – a fitness coach with an interest in health and lifestyle business ventures – says the facility would be ideal for those coming out of the sea and looking to warm up, since sauna treatment pairs well with the therapeutic power of cold-water exposure.
They added that the sauna could generate year-round trade for the beach and other local businesses as customers seek refuge from the chill throughout the dreary winter months.
“I genuinely feel that this could be a welcome addition to the current offerings in the way of yoga studios, sea swimming groups and watersports clubs which could in turn bring our community closer together,” the application said.
Some residents seem genuinely excited by the idea, writing in to Chichester District Council and urging them to approve. “I think this is a fantastic idea and would like to offer my full support.”
"I live next to Billy's CarPark in the Armada Court complex and hope to use this sauna regularly soon,”
Although the messages of support currently outweigh comments in opposition, some residents have voiced their concerns. One letter, claiming to speak for the residents of Armada Court Apartments, which would overlook the sauna, expressed concerns about the impact of the wood smoke, and the fact that the facility might block their view of the sea and the Isle of Wight.