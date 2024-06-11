Bexhill Rotary Club organised a mass wheelchair push along Bexhill seafront on Sunday June 9.

Mobility Walk event on Bexhill seafront is great success
The Mobility Walk Challenge along the promenade was well attended and raised money for charity.
Roger Batey, from Bexhill Rotary Club, said: “It started in bright sunshine at 10 am. Although the number of actual walkers was in short supply, residents from Bay House Nursing Home in Bexhill decided to give it a real go and came up trumps with a mass wheelchair push. Everybody who took part ended up having a whale of time and it was all smiles by the end of the morning’s activities .”
Bexhill Rotarian John Copper, who was heavily involved with organising the event, added: “This was a marvellous event and a brilliant way to have some fun Our thanks go to Bay House Nursing Home for not only sponsoring the morning but also for providing such a willing band of happy people to take part with their wheelchairs.”
On Sunday 9th June Bexhill Rotary Club invited wheelchair users and walkers to get involved with the Mobility Walk Challenge along the Promenade and Seafront of Bexhill all in the aid of charity.
The Rotary Club provided prizes for the most sponsorship money raised and a certificate and challenge medal was presented to all entrants.
If you wish to find out a lot more about Bexhill Rotary’s numerous activities and you would like to get involved, go to www.bexhill.rotaryweb.org or contact our Honorary Secretary Stephen White at
