Bexhill Rotary Club organised a mass wheelchair push along Bexhill seafront on Sunday June 9.

The Mobility Walk Challenge along the promenade was well attended and raised money for charity.

Roger Batey, from Bexhill Rotary Club, said: “It started in bright sunshine at 10 am. Although the number of actual walkers was in short supply, residents from Bay House Nursing Home in Bexhill decided to give it a real go and came up trumps with a mass wheelchair push. Everybody who took part ended up having a whale of time and it was all smiles by the end of the morning’s activities .”

Bexhill Rotarian John Copper, who was heavily involved with organising the event, added: “This was a marvellous event and a brilliant way to have some fun Our thanks go to Bay House Nursing Home for not only sponsoring the morning but also for providing such a willing band of happy people to take part with their wheelchairs.”

Bexhill Mobility Walk

The Rotary Club provided prizes for the most sponsorship money raised and a certificate and challenge medal was presented to all entrants.