Monkeys go nuts at Sussex zoo for ice lolly treats to combat heatwave
With temperatures forecast to soar up to 30°C today in East Sussex and staying warm throughout the week, it’s important for zoos across the country to make sure their animals are comfortable and able to thrive in the heat.
Drusillas Zookeepers have been pulling out all the stops to protect their animals from the heat by making sure they have access to additional water sources and creating extra shaded areas where they can keep out of the sun.
But some of the keepers have been getting a little extra creative by creating food-layered ice lollies stacked with delicious ingredients including tasty peanuts, crunchy seeds, zingy fresh herbs, and even soothing herbal teas – ideal for keeping everyone ‘chill’ as the temperature rises.
The Park’s troop of squirrel monkeys weren’t sure about the icy treats when they first investigated the slippery snacks. But they had lots of fun sliding their ‘lollies’ around and picking out the yummy, nutty treats.
Zoo Section Leader, Jacinta Dawe,said: “We use these ice lollies to keep the animals cool in the heat because animals do not sweat in the same way humans do. The animals just want to get their paws on the rewards hidden in the lollies, but as they grab, lick, nibble and break them down, their mouths and paws are cooled. The food inside is carefully measured and taken from their normal daily food allowance so although it’s lots of fun to see them with ice lollies, they still sit within their monitored diets.”
“Ice lollies are a great way to keep the animals cool, but they also serve an enrichment purpose as well. Making the animals work for their food in creative ways, helps to stimulate them mentally and physically and forces them to use their instincts to look for food as they would in the wild.”
Elsewhere in the zoo animals such as the flamingos have been combating the heat by walking around their waterfall, the capybaras and beavers have been taking long dips in their pool and the red pandas have been napping the day away in the shade of their trees.
