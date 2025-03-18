An old double-decker bus has been moved from the side of a main road in Hastings following calls to have it removed.

The vehicle, which dates from 1980, was branded a ‘monstrosity’ by Hastings and Rye MP Helena Dollimore in Parliament.

She urged Hastings Borough Council and East Sussex County Council to move the bus, which was parked in St Helen’s Road.

Ms Dollimore said the borough councillor for St Helen’s ward, Cllr David Whitehall, and county councillor Godfrey Daniel, met with a council enforcement officer.

The old double decker bus in St Helen's Road, Hastings. Picture taken in April 2024

Ward councillor, Andy Batsford, said residents had been complaining about the vintage vehicle ‘since day one’ when it first arrived more than two years ago.

The borough council this week confirmed the bus has been moved from St Helen’s Road.

However, the vehicle was seen being towed onto land in West Hill Road on Monday (March 17).

A Hastings Borough Council spokesperson said: “Due to changing circumstances around the bus, officers were able to work with Sussex Police to reconsider the vehicle as now being abandoned.

The bus being towed

“When investigating potentially abandoned vehicles we are required to place a notice on them. The notice is not an enforcement but it states that it appears to us that the vehicle is abandoned and asks that the owner contacts the council.

“We legally need to give notices like this to comply with the legislation and to give owners the opportunity to contact us.

“Officers did speak to the owner of the vehicle and we can confirm that it is no longer in St Helen’s Road and is now no longer under investigation as an abandoned vehicle. Officers were not made aware when the bus was moved or where it was going to.”

Ms Dollimore said: “The bus had been an eyesore for years and a terrible welcome to Hastings for people visiting our town. I would like to thank the officers at both councils and Sussex Police for working together to get this bus moved. After months of writing to the local councils about this issue, I raised it in Parliament to push for action.

The bus that was parked in St Helens Road

“I am happy to hear reports that the bus has been towed away from St Helen's Road.”

Cllr David Whitehill, Labour councillor for St Helen's, said: “I have been campaigning alongside county councillor Godfrey Daniel for this bus to be moved for months and I am pleased for the residents of St Helen’s Road that it has finally happened. I will now be calling on our local councils to get tough on the rest of the abandoned vehicles that have cluttered up our town for far too long.”