More cancellations and delays as disruption continues for fourth day in a row at Gatwick Airport

Thick fog has continues to cause cancellations and delays at Gatwick Airport today (December 30), after setting in on Friday (December 27).

Dozens of flights have been cancelled or delayed already, with thick fog limiting visibility on runways and around the airport.

The fog caused serious delays over the weekend and, with significant issues ongoing, looks set to do so again today, with thousands of passengers left in the lurch.

Photos sent to Sussex World by photographer Eddie Mitchell yesterday (December 29), show the extent of the disruption, with runways barely visible through the murky conditions.

Gatwick Airport has apologised for the disruption, and urged passengers to check with their airlines for more information about specific flights.