More children in Hastings and Rother area to get free school meals

Helena Dollimore

Thousands more children in our area will now qualify for free school meals.

It follows a move by the Government that means children in households on Universal Credit will now receive free school meals.

Since 2018, children have only been eligible for free school meals if their household income is less than £7,400 per year, meaning that nationally hundreds of thousands of children living in poverty has been unable to access free school meals.

The news has been welcomed by Helena Dollimore, MP for Hastings, Rye and the villages. She says it will put nearly £500 back in parents’ pockets whilst driving better behaviour, attainment and wellbeing in schools.

The MP said: “This means that up to 5,520 children in Hastings, Rye and the villages will qualify for free nutritious school meals.

“I have seen first hand how deeply child poverty affects families in our communities. Feeding more children every day, for free, is one of the biggest interventions we can make to put more money in parents’ pockets, tackle the stain of poverty, and set children up to learn.”

“Every child in Hastings, Rye and the villages deserves the best possible start in life, and from free school meals to free breakfast clubs, breaking the cycle of child poverty is at the heart of our Plan for Change.”

This new entitlement will apply to children in all settings where free school meals are currently delivered, including schools, school-based nurseries and further education settings. We expect the majority of schools will allow parents to apply before the start of the school year 2026, by providing their National Insurance Number to check their eligibility.

Schools and local authorities will continue to receive pupil premium and home to school transport extended rights funding based on the existing free school meals threshold.