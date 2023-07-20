NationalWorldTV
Pirate Day
Pirate Day

More Hastings Pirate Day pictures you may not have seen yet

This year’s Hastings Pirate Day was one of the best ever with the largest procession yet as thousands of local people and visitors dressed up in stunning pirate costumes.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:22 BST

Highlights included real cannons fired from the beach and a packed Stade Open Space for live pirate themed music acts on Sunday afternoon. Organisers said they were delighted with the response.

Local photographer Andrew Clifton captured the atmosphere with some great pictures.

Pirate Day

Pirate Day

Pirate Day Photo: Andrew Clifton

Pirate Day

Pirate Day

Pirate Day Photo: Andrew Clifton

Pirate Day

Pirate Day

Pirate Day Photo: Andrew Clifton

Pirate Day

Pirate Day

Pirate Day Photo: Andrew Clifton

