More Hastings Pirate Day pictures you may not have seen yet
This year’s Hastings Pirate Day was one of the best ever with the largest procession yet as thousands of local people and visitors dressed up in stunning pirate costumes.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:22 BST
Highlights included real cannons fired from the beach and a packed Stade Open Space for live pirate themed music acts on Sunday afternoon. Organisers said they were delighted with the response.
Local photographer Andrew Clifton captured the atmosphere with some great pictures.
