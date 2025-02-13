More housing development could be on way for village near Horsham

More housing development could soon be on the cards for a village near Horsham.

Land and property company Miller Developments has bought an 8.15 acre field on the western edge of Barns Green and has announced that it plans to apply for planning permission to build new homes.

Parent company M2 Group points out on its website that the Barns Green land is included in the draft 2025 Local Plan with an allocation of at least 50 dwellings. It states: “The plan will be to procure a residential planning consent in a joint venture with a major housebuilder.”

Meanwhile, another company – Sigma Homes – currently has 32 new homes under construction near the site next to Sumners Ponds in the village.

The M2 Group says that land ‘is the mainstay’ of its business and states: “M2 currently controls in excess of 1,100 acres of land throughout the UK, of which approximately 1,000 acres is owned outright.”

It adds: “Miller Developments is one of the UK’s leading land and property development companies. With a strong track record going back for more than 60 years, Miller Developments has extensive experience across every sector of the market.”