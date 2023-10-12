BREAKING
Captain Tom: daughter Hannah 'admits family kept money from his books'
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
UK economy grew by 0.2% in August as service sector provides boost
Man dies after falling 20ft into dough machine at bread factory

More Mid Sussex Play Days offered: district council says free activities include crafts, circus skills, mini golf, football and DJ workshops

Mid Sussex District Council has announced three more free Play Days for young families, following the success of its summer Play Day programme.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 11:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The events are aimed at children under 10 and will be held between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

They are set to take place on: Tuesday, October 24, at Kings Centre, Burgess Hill; Wednesday, October 25, at Jubilee Community Centre, East Grinstead; and Thursday, October 26, at Woodside Community Centre, Haywards Heath. Visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/playdays.

Read More
In 15 photos: this four double-bedroom detached house in West Sussex has been re...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

MSDC deputy leader councillor Alison Bennett said: “I am delighted that we’ll be hosting another three Play Day events this October half term. It was fantastic to see so many families enjoying themselves at our summer events and I am grateful to our providers who work so hard to create engaging activities for our community.”

At the next Play Day events children and families can get involved with a range of activities including arts and crafts, circus skills, mini golf, football, and DJ workshops.

Related topics:Mid Sussex District CouncilEast GrinsteadBurgess HillHaywards Heath