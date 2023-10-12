More Mid Sussex Play Days offered: district council says free activities include crafts, circus skills, mini golf, football and DJ workshops
The events are aimed at children under 10 and will be held between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.
They are set to take place on: Tuesday, October 24, at Kings Centre, Burgess Hill; Wednesday, October 25, at Jubilee Community Centre, East Grinstead; and Thursday, October 26, at Woodside Community Centre, Haywards Heath. Visit www.midsussex.gov.uk/playdays.
MSDC deputy leader councillor Alison Bennett said: “I am delighted that we’ll be hosting another three Play Day events this October half term. It was fantastic to see so many families enjoying themselves at our summer events and I am grateful to our providers who work so hard to create engaging activities for our community.”
At the next Play Day events children and families can get involved with a range of activities including arts and crafts, circus skills, mini golf, football, and DJ workshops.