Projects to help support rough sleepers have received a significant boost thanks to a successful funding bid by Chichester District Council.

Rough sleeping

The council has received more than £765,000 through the Government’s Rough Sleeper Initiative, over the next three years.

The money means that the council’s Rough Sleeper Outreach team will be able to expand on two ground-breaking projects which started last year with council partners, the University of Chichester and EveryoneActive (which runs Westgate Leisure Centre, Chichester; Bourne Leisure Centre, Southbourne; and, The Grange Community and Leisure Centre in Midhurst).

“We’re absolutely delighted to have received this funding, as it will enable us to fund four places on a bridging course which has been developed by the university,” explains Councillor Alan Sutton, the council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Licensing, Communications and Events. “This will help support clients’ engagement in training and work, as well as increasing their self-confidence which in turn makes a huge difference in enabling people to move on positively in their lives. It will also enable Everyone Active to continue providing a series of health and wellbeing initiatives to support people at severe risk of homelessness.

“We are incredibly proud of the support that has been put in place over the last couple of years as part of our homelessness prevention work, and this funding means we will be working even closer with the university and Everyone Active to provide a holistic and person-centred approach. Creating these educational, training and employment opportunities will really transform people’s lives.”

In addition, the funding will mean that four new posts can be created at Chichester homelessness charity, Stonepillow, to enable them to deliver more targeted support.

The council’s Rough Sleeper Outreach Team also continue to work with HEART and The Four Streets Project which both play a huge part in helping meet immediate essential needs of vulnerable individuals and rough sleepers, such as hot meals and clothing.