More new street art brightens up St Leonards

This time it is the work of street artist Master Skosh, who is known for the work he has done for Bexhill based W.ave Arts and is particularly known for his distinctive floral designs.

Master Skosh, real name Joshua Piehl, said: “I’m a professional urban contemporary Artist with 20 years experience in graffiti. I love turning neglected spaces into desirable places.

"This beachside mural facing the sea helps to brighten up an old wall. I found some old sky blue masonry paint so I thought I would put it to good use.”

The latest artwork follows two murals unveiled by Coastal Currents earlier this month as part of this year’s art festival.

1 . New St Leonards On Sea artwork at The Old Bathing Pool Site. The artist is Master Skosh. New St Leonards On Sea artwork at The Old Bathing Pool Site. The artist is Master Skosh. Photo: staff

