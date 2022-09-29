Edit Account-Sign Out
MORE PICTURES: New charity shop opens in Eastbourne town centre

The new charity shop opened its doors in Eastbourne town centre on Tuesday, September 27.

By Jacob Panons
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 10:11 am
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 10:22 am

St Wilfrid’s Hospice has opened the shop in Langney Road.

One of the shop’s first customers Sam Knaves said: “It’s great to use upcycled items and support St Wilfrid’s Hospice by buying from their shops. In fact I found out about this place opening when I bought a small table in one of their other shops. The assistant there told me about some seaside-themed accessories that would be available in the new home store, so I came along with my mum this morning.”

The Eastbourne resident, who has has recently bought a holiday home in Cornwall, added: “We have spent almost £220, which seems a lot, but I have a whole load of items and it would have cost me at least twice that if I had bought them elsewhere. I am so pleased.”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice supports adults with life-limiting illnesses in and around Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield and Heathfield.

The new St Wilfrid's Hospice shop in Langney Road, Eastbourne
Photo: St Wilfrid's Hospice

The new St Wilfrid's Hospice shop in Langney Road, Eastbourne

Photo: St Wilfrid's Hospice

Photo: St Wilfrid's Hospice

Photo: St Wilfrid's Hospice

Photo: St Wilfrid's Hospice

