The Aldingbourne Rife remains high in Bognor Regis after twice the average monthly rainfall in November.

Government flood warnings are still in place for the town today (24 November), a government-issued update said.

A government spokesperson said flooding continues to affect fields around Shripney Road and the A259, as well as land around the Rowan Park Car Park and the Riverside Caravan Centre.

The Tesco car park is also flooded and customers cannot use it, but this is an intended part of Arun District Council’s flood mitigation strategy.

Tesco’s car park in Bognor Regis has been left under water after more flooding over the weekend.

A government spokesperson said members of the public should expect more rain later today, with five to ten millimetres of rain falling from 3pm.

River levels are not expected to rise by much, and are expected to fall through Friday.

Particularly heavy rain on Saturday – up to 50mm- will cause all levels to rise even higher than their recent peak.

In Barnham, the spokesperson said, the situation is less severe and a government spokesperson said river levels remain comparatively lower. Flooding is only expected to have a ‘minimal impact’

Teams are working hard to resolve the situation across the area, however. A government spokesperson made clear officials are ‘monitoring the situation,’ saying: “We continue to monitor the situation and routinely clear grilles through Barnham, including at the Trading Post and our pumps at Felpham are running to reduce flood risk.”

A further update will be issued at 9pm this evening.

