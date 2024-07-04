More space created at Lewes polling station after resident complaint about ‘inadequate’ and ‘cluttered’ environment
Lewes resident Daniel Yarrow said he was ‘somewhat shocked’ when he went to the Town Hall in Fisher Street at 8.15am.
He called the environment ‘Dickensian to say the least’, adding that it was ‘inadequate’ and ‘inappropriate for such an important event in this era’.
“The registration and voting area was intimidating,” said Daniel, adding that it was ‘cluttered’ and ‘took no account of people’s needs’.
He said: “Just why the main hall – which has adequate space – was not used for voting throughout the day is without logic and irrational. There is nothing spectacular in the requirements – just two (or one) large room(s) with tables and chairs with access to an internet connection. There is in my view no reason why the main hall could not be shared/divided for registration/voting and then be used for the count at the end of the evening.”
The council was approached for comment and has confirmed that the stacked chairs have been moved to create more space. LDC confirmed that the main hall is being used for the count and has been set up for this. This article will be updated with a full statement from Lewes District Council when it comes through.
Daniel emailed his concerns to Robert Cottrill, chief executive of Lewes and Eastbourne Councils, and shared his email with us. In it, he said the space was ‘irrationally designated’ with the main hall ‘already pre-set’ for the count at 10pm, which was ‘otherwise empty all day’.