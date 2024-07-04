Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sussex Express reader has written in to share his dissatisfaction with the conditions at Lewes polling station on the morning of Election Day (Thursday, July 4).

Lewes resident Daniel Yarrow said he was ‘somewhat shocked’ when he went to the Town Hall in Fisher Street at 8.15am.

He called the environment ‘Dickensian to say the least’, adding that it was ‘inadequate’ and ‘inappropriate for such an important event in this era’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The registration and voting area was intimidating,” said Daniel, adding that it was ‘cluttered’ and ‘took no account of people’s needs’.

A Lewes resident expressed his dissatisfaction with the conditions at Lewes Polling Station

He said: “Just why the main hall – which has adequate space – was not used for voting throughout the day is without logic and irrational. There is nothing spectacular in the requirements – just two (or one) large room(s) with tables and chairs with access to an internet connection. There is in my view no reason why the main hall could not be shared/divided for registration/voting and then be used for the count at the end of the evening.”

The council was approached for comment and has confirmed that the stacked chairs have been moved to create more space. LDC confirmed that the main hall is being used for the count and has been set up for this. This article will be updated with a full statement from Lewes District Council when it comes through.