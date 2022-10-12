More support for Horsham victims of domestic abuse

Housing association Saxon Weald has announced that it has successfully gained a Domestic Abuse Housing Alliance accreditation after an assessment from the national charity Standing Together.

Saxon Weald says it signed up to the scheme in November 2020 with an aim to improve support available to residents experiencing domestic abuse.

As part of the accreditation process, the Horsham-based housing association spent time training staff how to handle domestic abuse disclosures, developing a domestic abuse procedure and partnering with specialist agencies.

More support is being made available to victims of domestic abuse in Horsham

Standing Together regional lead Freya Routledge said: “There is a very strong survivor-led ethos around domestic abuse that is allowing survivors to work towards the housing/support outcomes they want, at a pace that suits them.

"This ethos of sensitivity stems to the internal culture at Saxon Weald, where staff are incredibly supportive of each other.”

Saxon Weald chief executive Steven Dennis added: “At Saxon Weald, we believe everyone has the right to feel safe in their home, so signing up to the DAHA accreditation scheme was an essential part of our commitment to supporting customers.

"I am incredibly proud that we have passed and would like to thank everyone who made it possible. We will continue to ensure our staff are equipped with the knowledge needed to support those affected.”

