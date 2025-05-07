More temporary traffic lights for Sovereign Harbour as development progresses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another set of temporary traffic lights have been installed in Sovereign Harbour.

Developers McCarthy Stone have just begun the next round of construction work at Site 7a in Pacific Drive.

Once finished, the site will be home to an Aldi supermarket, a 66-bed care home and a 57-apartment retirement complex.

As part of the works, McCarthy Stone has been issued a permit to facilitate for foul water connection works, resulting in temporary two-way traffic lights being placed near the entrance to site 7a.

Site 7a in Pacific Drive. Photo: staff

The licence runs from May 6 to May 15.

A traffic management scheme was put in place last month amid works to connect a residential park to the main sewer.

With no prior warning of the roadworks, motorists experienced traffic chaos – with many reporting being stuck in Pacific Drive for over an hour.

McCarthy Stone said it aims to keep ‘any noise and disruption to a minimum’.

“Work started at the McCarthy Stone site on Pacific Drive towards the end of 2024 and is expected to open its doors in summer 2026,” a McCarthy Stone spokesperson said.

"As well as keeping any noise and disruption to a minimum by continuing to take all appropriate measures in and around the site, McCarthy Stone is also committed to engaging with the community and representatives of local residents' associations by keeping them aware of key dates and activities.

"We thank those living locally for their ongoing support and patience while work continues to create a brand new retirement community for the area.”