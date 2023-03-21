More than 100 historic horse drawn carts and carriages will be in Ardingly on Easter Monday.

The London Harness Horse Parade is at the South of England Centre on April 10 from 8.30am to 2pm and will display various types of transport throughout the ages.

As well as the carriages there will be vintage and classic cars, tractors, vans and motorbikes.

Parade secretary Jackie Shearman said: "The event is a chance for exhibitors to catch up with friends who support this unique event every year and to share the spectacle of their historic carriages and carts with the general public, all coming together for a wonderful Easter day out in the Sussex countryside.

"Enquiries and entries are coming in strongly now and we look set to have over a hundred fine carriages, carts and vehicles in the 136th annual Parade with a good cross-section of transport through the ages to entertain the spectators this Easter Monday.”

The popular event started in 1885 and in 2006 it moved from its central London location to the South of England Centre.

The 2023 Parade starts at 9am with car exhibitors offering static displays while the Veterinary and Farriery inspections take place at 10am. This will be followed at 10.30am by the judging of the light and heavy horse turnouts. The Main Parade and presentation of prizes are

after the completion of judging and inspections at around 12.30pm.