More than 1,200 trees have been planted in the grounds of a leading Horsham hotel to extend an area of ancient woodland.

The trees – along with 317 shrubs – were planted at the five-star South Lodge Hotel in Lower Beeding.

The hotel is part of the hotel group Exclusive Collection which has partnered with the charity Protect Earth and the climate action platform Ecologi as part of a ‘Million Tree Pledge.’

Local volunteers and members of the Exclusive Collection team, along with Green Party MP Caroline Lucas, planted English Oak, Beech, Aspen, Wild Cherry and Goat Willow, and shrubs such as Hawthorn, Hazel, Blackthorn and Guelder Rose.

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas was among those who helped to plant more than 1,200 trees in the grounds of South Lodge Hotel at Lower Beeding

Exclusive Collection has also announced a partnership with online mapping platform The Land App to help understand the rich biodiversity and sequestration across its estates.

The five-star South Lodge Hotel at Lower Beeding

The Land App will use authoritative data and GIS mapping to help improve the group’s carbon capture while supporting habitats and increasing biodiversity.

Exclusive managing director Danny Pecorelli said: “Diverse and rich ecosystems are key components of a sustainable environment.

"This latest partnership and tree planting initiative highlights and demonstrates our commitment to ensure environmental wellbeing, biodiversity preservation, combatting climate change, and encourage others by setting an example of a sustainable business approach.”