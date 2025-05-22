More than 150 stalls, children’s dog show and games planned for Lindfield Village Day 2025
The event, held on Saturday, May 31, from 12pm to 5pm, offers a ‘traditional village celebration of community’ on the Common in Lindfield.
A post at www.kingedwardhall.org.uk/village-day said: “Celebrating its 47th year in 2025, the event expects to include the following: over 150-plus stalls on the Common, the competition tent, a children’s dog show, a tasty food and drink quarter (also on the Common), an arena for events/games during the afternoon, and the procession down the High Street – featuring hundreds of villagers making their way to the Common.”
Lindfield Village Day is one of the key fundraising activities for the King Edward Hall and is organised by a team of volunteers.