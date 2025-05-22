More than 150 stalls, children’s dog show and games planned for Lindfield Village Day 2025

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 22nd May 2025, 16:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Lindfield Village Day is set to take place at the end of this month.

The event, held on Saturday, May 31, from 12pm to 5pm, offers a ‘traditional village celebration of community’ on the Common in Lindfield.

A post at www.kingedwardhall.org.uk/village-day said: “Celebrating its 47th year in 2025, the event expects to include the following: over 150-plus stalls on the Common, the competition tent, a children’s dog show, a tasty food and drink quarter (also on the Common), an arena for events/games during the afternoon, and the procession down the High Street – featuring hundreds of villagers making their way to the Common.”

Lindfield Village Day is one of the key fundraising activities for the King Edward Hall and is organised by a team of volunteers.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice