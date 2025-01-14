Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 2,000 people have signed a petition to call for a public meeting regarding the future of the Sovereign Centre following the council’s decision to close two pools at the centre.

The petition, started by Kate Kenward, was created in response to Eastbourne Borough Council’s announcement on November 13, 2024, that it would close the two pools, which includes the Fun Pool.

Ms Kenward said: “The local community is outraged and many feel ignored as their questions are not being answered.

“This petition is to call for a public meeting with our councillors to give the public the opportunity to ask the questions we need answers to.

“In particular we would like councillors Holt and Bannister as well as Officer Fitzgerald and Cooke to be a part of this meeting. All other councillors also welcome to attend.”

The closure of the pools at the centre are part of Eastbourne Borough Council’s savings proposals due to an ‘unprecedented strain’ on its finances.

The agreed savings included plans to close two of the three swimming pools currently operational at The Sovereign Centre, ahead of its planned transfer to Wave Active in 2025.

In November, Cllr Stephen Holt, Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, said that the decision to close the pools was a ‘painful’ one.

He said: “The decision to close any pool is painful and deeply regrettable, but a council of our size operating four swimming pools under the same roof simply isn’t financially viable anymore.

“The council has been financially supporting the Sovereign Centre for a long time and this decision is taken most reluctantly, but in the context of 266 council run swimming pools closing since 2015, I am pleased that we have developed a business case to keep the gala pool open.

“Our officers have also been working closely with the team at Wave Active to assess a range of new activities for the Sovereign Centre that would prove hugely popular for local families in the future.”