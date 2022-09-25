More than 250 people demonstrate against Centre Parc plans in forest near Crawley

Participants were demonstrating against the proposed development of a £350 million Centre Parcs Holiday complex on the privately owned land, which is part of the High Weald area of outstanding national beauty.

Speakers at the event included Sussex based poet Daniel Grimstone, alongside leading voices in the Right to Roam and Landscapes of Freedom campaigns – the two groups responsible for the demo.

The campaigns have both called for the area to be made into a public forest like Epping Forest or the New Forest, arguing that ancient woodland should be made freely available to everyone, not just ‘the privileged who can afford it.’ Harry Jenkinson, a campaigner from Right to Roam, said: “The case of Worth Forest demonstrates how much of England’s woodland, along with 92% of our countryside, is forbidden to the public. The covid emergency proved that all of us need ready, free access to nature: it should be a right for all.”

Mass Trespass in Oldhouse Warren

Plans for the Centre Parc resort were revealed last October and include 900 holiday lodges, a 'swimming paradise’, a spa, car parking, a variety of restaurants and cafes, as well as a range of indoor and outdoor leisure activities.

Dave Bangs, from Landscapes of Freedom said: “The energy use of this development alone will ratchet up climate change, and its transport implications will wreck the tranquility of the High Wealden forest district.”

The trespass took place alongside the introduction of a new bill, introduced by Brighton MP Caroline Lucas, which would extend the right to roam throughout England and Wales. Mrs Lucas extended her support to the demonstrators, saying: “Worth Forest is of the utmost importance, and it’s vital that we save it. A precious wilderness, home to a wonderful myriad of species – from fierce- looking goshawks to tiny pipistrelles, small enough to fit in a matchbox, and to golden-ringed dragonflies. It’s why I have introduced a Bill to Parliament which would extend our Right to Roam in England and Wales to include access to woodlands, green belt, waters and grasslands.”

