More than 330 families in need – 1,230 individuals – were helped over Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army in Horsham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And this week the Salvation Army thanked local residents for their generosity in supporting their annual Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal.

Salvation Army volunteers worked with 29 local schools, social workers and health visitors to identify those most in need, sort donations and make deliveries so that no child woke up without a suitable gift or meal this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Salvation Army spent more than £10,000 to supplement gifts in kind and provide food vouchers for each family but said they were extremely grateful for financial donations of more than £8,000 from residents.

More than 330 families in need – 1,230 individuals – were helped over Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army in Horsham.

Lieutenant Rachel Abbott, who took over leadership of the church and charity in Horsham this summer, said: “We feel really blessed to be able to offer practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities throughout the year but it is particularly special at Christmas.

"I am so grateful to the wonderful volunteers who give so much time and energy to make this possible and to the people of Horsham, Crawley, and surrounding areas who were so generous.”

Preparations for next Christmas are beginning already. To support the Salvation Army’s work throughout the year visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tsa-community-support-000438

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad