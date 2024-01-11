BREAKING

More than 330 families in need helped by Horsham Salvation Army Christmas Appeal

More than 330 families in need – 1,230 individuals – were helped over Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army in Horsham.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 11th Jan 2024, 10:34 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 10:35 GMT
And this week the Salvation Army thanked local residents for their generosity in supporting their annual Salvation Army Christmas Present Appeal.

Salvation Army volunteers worked with 29 local schools, social workers and health visitors to identify those most in need, sort donations and make deliveries so that no child woke up without a suitable gift or meal this Christmas.

The Salvation Army spent more than £10,000 to supplement gifts in kind and provide food vouchers for each family but said they were extremely grateful for financial donations of more than £8,000 from residents.

Lieutenant Rachel Abbott, who took over leadership of the church and charity in Horsham this summer, said: “We feel really blessed to be able to offer practical help and support to some of the most disadvantaged people in our communities throughout the year but it is particularly special at Christmas.

"I am so grateful to the wonderful volunteers who give so much time and energy to make this possible and to the people of Horsham, Crawley, and surrounding areas who were so generous.”

Preparations for next Christmas are beginning already. To support the Salvation Army’s work throughout the year visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tsa-community-support-000438

In Horsham, Lieutenant Abbott and her team run support programmes for vulnerable adults and families throughout the year. These include people facing homelessness or hunger, families dealing with hardship, victims of domestic abuse and modern slavery, people who are ill, grieving, or lonely.

