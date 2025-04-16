More than 40 people displaced by fatal fire at Eastbourne flat

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) confirmed that 41 people had been evacuated from the building.

Stonewater Housing, which manages the retirement living property, said it is waiting for confirmation that the building is safe before surveyors can assess what work needs to be done in order for residents to return.

Dave Lockerman, director of housing operations for Stonewater Housing, said: “Our continuing priority is the comfort and care of customers who have had to leave their homes and our teams have been working round the clock to get them settled in alternative accommodation.

“We don’t have possession of the building yet but, with the help of the police, our teams have been able to retrieve some essential items, like customer medication.

"We hope to be able to make escorted visits with customers soon, to enable them to pick up more personal items.

“Once we have confirmation that the building is safe and we’re given full access, our surveyors will be able to assess the likely work required.

"The degree of fire, smoke and water damage will vary in different areas. Some floors will be more badly affected than others. When surveys are complete, we’ll work out a repair schedule and planned timescale.

"We’re keeping customers regularly updated and making sure they’re as comfortable as possible while away from their home.”

Eastbourne MP Josh Babarinde said he convened an emergency meeting on April 15 to help set up the Farnol House Emergency Hub at the Salvation Army Citadel in Langney Road.

This was a collaborative effort with the Salvation Army, Eastbourne Foodbank, Citizens Advice, Age Concern, and Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC).

The emergency hub, which opened on Wednesday, April 16, supplies hot drinks and meals, clothing, toiletries, and housing and benefit support for people affecting by the fire.

Mr Babarinde said: “Following the tragic fire in Farnol House, I brought together several incredible organisations to coordinate emergency support.

“I want to thank all the amazing local organisations who have stepped up so quickly. It makes me so proud to be an Eastbournian.

“If you, or someone you know, has been affected and needs help — please don’t hesitate to get in touch with me via email - [email protected] or call 01323 733030.”

EBC added that its housing officers remained ‘available to the Stonewater team as needed’.

Sussex Police said a police presence would remain in the area while the cause of the fire is investigated.

The police force urged anyone with any information to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Maverick.

1 . More than 40 people displaced by fatal fire at Eastbourne flat More than 40 people displaced by fatal fire at Eastbourne flat Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . More than 40 people displaced by fatal fire at Eastbourne flat More than 40 people have been displaced by a fire at Farnol House in Upperton that lead to the death of a man in his 70s. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . More than 40 people displaced by fatal fire at Eastbourne flat More than 40 people displaced by fatal fire at Eastbourne flat Photo: Sussex News and Pictures