More than 400 Ukraine refugees will come to Brighton and Hove as part of hosting scheme

A report to Brighton and Hove City Council’s Policy & Resources Committee this week outlined the city’s response to supporting the national Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme.

A council spokesman added: “Currently, 214 residents have volunteered to be hosts for the scheme. We’re anticipating 442 Ukrainian guests will be coming to the city, with 143 people arrived or due to arrive soon.”The government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme gives Ukrainians with a named sponsor host in the UK who can provide accommodation the right to apply for a visa. Councils have no role in the matching but have been given the responsibility to ensure hosts have DBS checks, visit the hosts’ homes for property and welfare checks, confirm they have no serious safeguarding concerns, pay a £200 subsistence payment to each guest and pay the monthly optional £350 ‘thank you’ payment to hosts. The council also has the role of supporting refugees to access education and benefits and encourage community integration.Councillor Phélim Mac Cafferty, leader of the council, said: “Thank you to everyone who’s volunteered to host guests fleeing Ukraine for their generous support.

“I know many more residents are being supportive in whatever way they can. It’s been a touching response to a dreadful situation.

Brighton and Hove City Council said it was anticipating 442 Ukrainian guests will be coming to the city (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“I also want to restate the city’s warm welcome to our Ukrainian guests. We are proud of our long history of solidarity and welcome for refugees.

“We’ve been working with our partners and the city’s excellent community and voluntary sector organisations to do all we can to help people fleeing violence and conflict.”

The council has arranged for East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service to carry out the in-person visits for property and welfare checks and is using its own data to carry out checks on hosts. The council is liaising with Sussex Police as part of its safeguarding responsibilities.

A community hub service has been set up to provide a direct contact for guests and hosts to get in touch with the council.