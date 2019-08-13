More than 50,000 people receiving Universal Credit support in Sussex

More than 50,000 people are receiving Universal Credit support in Sussex, according to new government figures.

Figures released today (Tuesday) show that more than 228,000 people in the South East are now receiving personalised support. Of those 228,000 people, 50,311 were from Sussex.

Universal credit. Photo: Jack Taylor / Stringer / Getty Images

Universal Credit, which is now available in every jobcentre across the UK, replaces six previous benefits with a single monthly payment.

Minister for Welfare Delivery Will Quince said: “Behind these figures are thousands of people getting tailored employment support to either find a job or increase their hours.

“Universal Credit is a force for good – it’s simpler, more flexible and is helping people into work quicker than the old system. Crucially, it adjusts to people’s monthly earnings so there are no disincentives to working.

“Staff across the region, from Cherwell to Thanet, are supporting people who walk through their local jobcentre doors, with training courses, CV writing help, confidence-building sessions and much more.”

According to gov.uk, the benefit provides 'tailored support' for people who are unemployed, in low-paid work or unable to work due to a disability or health condition.

A spokesman said: "Anyone who thinks they may be eligible for Universal Credit can check online. People can also speak to Citizens Advice, who offer a free Help To Claim service for Universal Credit, funded by the department.

"With the benefit now available in all jobcentres, the number of people on the benefit will continue to rise naturally, and does not necessarily signify an increase in unemployment for the area. For more information about Universal Credit, please visit https://www.understandinguniversalcredit.gov.uk/."

Local authority breakdown for Sussex:

Adur - 1,580 claimants

Arun - 4,020 claimants

Brighton and Hove - 10,552 claimants

Chichester - 2,402 claimants

Crawley - 3,750 claimants

Eastbourne - 5,054 claimants

Hastings - 6,939 claimants

Horsham - 2,269 claimants

Lewes - 2,217 claimants

Mid Sussex - 2,177 claimants

Rother - 3,513 claimants

Wealden - 2,923 claimants

Worthing - 2,915 claimants