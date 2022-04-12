More than 500 Eastbourne residents take part in litter pick

Police said the litter pick took place on Saturday, April 9, as part of Willingdon Trees Community Centre’s Easter Fun Day.
Residents were able to get food vouchers from the litter pick in Holly Place and the surrounding housing estates thanks to Morrisons, according to officers.
Police said the park by the centre has come to their attention over the last six months due to a small amount of anti-social behaviour.
Officers have been working with the centre to provide structured entertainment for the community to provide an opportunity to learn new skills, according to police.
A police spokesperson said, “Through several meetings with partner agencies such as Neighbourhood First, the local councillor and the YMCA, plans are being pulled together where we [are] hoping to provide several new ventures in and around Hampden Park to provide more opportunities for the local youngsters.”