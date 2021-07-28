More than 6,000 items collected for Lewes food banks

Local organisations and volunteers gathered across Lewes outside Aldi, Tesco and Waitrose on Saturday July 24 to collect donations from supermarket shoppers for the food bank.

Many volunteers wore ‘Lewes against Food Poverty’ t-shirts created by local designer Sophie Gibson.

Bridget Flowers, one of the organisers, said, “We want to help ensure the summer holidays don’t become a nightmare for households in our community who worry where their next meal will come from. And for families who struggle without free school meals during the break.”

Donations pour in as the sun shines. Photo by James McCauley. SUS-210728-093255001

The collection was destined for the three Lewes food banks as well as, for the first time, the Ringmer Village, Newhaven and Seaford food banks.

The day ended with 6,471 items of food and household goods being collected which fulfilled all requests on the shopping lists provided by each food bank. These lists ensure the collection provides not only quantity but high-quality items.

After receiving the delivery, Stef Lake, food security project manager at Sussex Community Development Association, said, “We were overwhelmed to receive such a huge quantity of food this afternoon, it’s wonderful.

“It wasn’t just the amount of food but having the right items too. We hardly ever receive donations of long-life milk but that’s something our clients regularly ask for.”

The Rotary Club of Lewes president Peter Gartell and secretary Carole Gartrell staffing the food bank collection outside Waitrose. SUS-210728-093245001

Mark Perryman, one of the pioneers of the community initiative, said, “What our townspeople need is food justice to end food poverty. But until we have that kind of justice, the fact that hundreds of people will staff collection points throughout the day whilst shoppers donate food to help feed complete strangers is - whatever our faith and beliefs, or none - surely inspirational.”

Stef Lake recieves a delivery at the Newhaven food bank. SUS-210728-093225001

Steve and Amy Wilkins with their children Sam and Essie at the Tesco collection. Photo by James McCauley. SUS-210728-093305001