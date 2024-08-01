Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 6,000 new houses are being earmarked for development in and around Horsham over the next 15 years.

And specific areas pinpointed for the new homes are now being put forward for Government approval as part of the new Horsham District Plan 2023-2040.

The plan includes 3,000 houses on land west of Ifield with a minimum of 40 per cent ‘affordable’ homes. A total of 735 new houses are earmarked on land north west of Southwater, with potential for another 265 houses after 2040. And a further 650 homes are pinpointed on land east of Billingshurst.

Other areas highlighted for development are: Ashington: land east of Mousdel Close: 75 homes.

Barns Green: land south of Smugglers Lane: 50 homes and land south of Muntham Drive: 25 homes.

Itchingfield: Land on the Old School site: 20 homes.

Broadbridge Heath: land south of Lower Broadbridge Farm: 133 houses.

Cowfold: Field west of Cowfold and north of the A272: 35 houses; fields west of Cowfold, south of the A272 and west of Little Potters: 35 homes.

Henfield: land at Sandgate Nurseries: 55 houses.

Horsham town: Land at Hornbrook Farm: 100 homes; land at Mercer Road: 300 homes.

Lower Beeding: Land at Glayde Farm, west of Church Lane: 30 houses; land at Trinity Cottage, south of Church Farm House: Seven houses; land at Cyder Farm: six homes.

Partridge Green: Land north of the Rosary, west of Church Road: 80 houses; land north of The Rise: 55 houses; land at Dunstans Farm: 120 houses.

Pulborough: Land at Highfields: 25 houses.

Rudgwick and Bucks Green: Land north of Guildford Road: 60 houses; the Former Pig Farm: six houses.

Rusper: Land at Rusper Glebe: 12 homes; land north of East Street: 20 homes.

Small Dole: Land west of Shoreham Road: 40 houses.

Steyning: Land at Glebe Farm: 265 houses.

Storrington and Sullington: Land to the north of Melton Drive: 70 homes; land at Rock Road: 55 homes.

Thakeham: Land north of High Bar Lane: 25 homes; land west of Stream House: 40 homes.

Warnham: Land south of Bell Road: 20 houses.

West Chiltington and West Chiltington Common: Land at Hatches Estate: 15 homes; land west of Smock Alley, south of Little Haglands: 15 homes; land east of Hatches House: Eight houses.

The Local Plan and supporting evidence can be viewed on the council’s website at: www.horsham.gov.uk/planning/local-plan/local-plan-examination

Horsham District Council cabinet member for planning and infrastructure Ruth Fletcher said: “By the time the current council was elected, the existing Horsham District Planning Framework had fallen out of date and speculative developments in inappropriate countryside sites had already started to be a major problem.”

She said the new Local Plan would mean the council would have a better chance of resisting applications that damaged greenfield areas and did not deliver necessary infrastructure.

“Our new plan must deliver more homes for our thriving district. We all know that housing costs are a massive problem in the south-east; our plan will require a larger proportion of affordable homes, which is especially important for the younger generation and those who work here.”

She said developers would also be required to build to higher environmental standards and be more water-efficient.

“Many services such as schools and GPs lie outside our direct control, but our plan requires developers to make provision for these services in time to serve the new residents, and we will work with our partners to help make this happen.”

The new Horsham District Plan has now been submitted to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government for examination by an independent Planning Inspector.