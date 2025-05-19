More than 700 to take part in Beachy Head Lighthouse Walk on Sunday

Eastbourne Lighthouse Walk

There is still time to take part in the Rotary Club of Eastbourne AM's Lighthouse Challenge fundraising walk on Sunday May 25.

More than 700 people have signed up to take on the unique challenge, which is now in its twelfth year, and organisers are hoping to exceed the one thousand mark.

One of the organisers Martin Wellings said: "For those who have not completed the Challenge before, it essentially involves a marshalled walk to and around the Beachy Head Lighthouse.

"We ask for a modest entry fee which is donated to local charities.

"This is only possible on certain days of the year and has proved very popular, with usually in excess of 1000 walkers taking part, each receiving a commemorative certificate at the end."

The arrival point is at the kiosk at the foot of the Downs by Bedes school in Eastbourne. On arrival, participants proceed up the lane for approximately half a mile to Whitbread Hollow where you will find the check-in desks.

Once checked-in, you set off across the Downs to Cow Gap (approx. 15 minutes), down the steps to the beach and over the rocks, boulders, sand and slippery seaweed to the lighthouse (average 60 minutes).

To take part, you need to be reasonably fit for a mixture of walking and clambering. Some of the rocks around the lighthouse are quite large and, due to seaweed, parts of the route can also be very slippery - the going gets more difficult the nearer to the lighthouse you get.

There is an entry fee of £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s. Profits made go to local charities, such as Eastbourne RNLI, while part of the funds raised are set aside towards the next re-paint of the lighthouse.

To book tickets visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/eastbourneamrotary/1522413