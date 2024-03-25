More than 850 miles of roadworks to be lifted across the country to make travelling safer for motorists this Easter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That means some 98 per cent of England’s motorway and major A road network will be free from road works over the holiday period, with road works being removed on March 38 and not going back until Tuesday, April 2.

On top of this, National Highways is also springing into action to launch the latest elements of its TRIP campaign, designed to help motorists tackle any problems they might encounter on the road.

TRIP is an acronym which encourages motorists to ‘Top Up’ their fuel, oil and screenwash; ‘Rest’ at regular intervals on their journey, ‘Inspect’ their tyre pressure and tread and ‘Prepare’ for all weathers by taking seasonal kits with them on their journey.

Andy Butterfield, Customer Services Director at National Highways, said: “This is the first bank holiday of the year, so we expect the roads to be busy with people looking to make the most of a long weekend.

“We are doing what we can to make journeys easier by removing miles of roadworks, but I would encourage everyone to take some time, plan ahead and ensure your vehicle is prepared for what might be a long journey.

“Two of the top three causes of breakdowns are tyre issues and empty fuel tanks. We don’t want anyone to go through the stress of breaking down, so we would encourage everyone to follow our TRIP advice – this all about remembering a few simple steps to make journeys easier and safer.”

Minister for Roads, Guy Opperman said: “We’re on the side of drivers, which is why National Highways is lifting hundreds of miles of roadworks to make sure everyone’s Easter getaway is as smooth as possible, improving journey times and helping people get from A to B easier.”

Alice Simpson, from RAC Breakdown, said: “Anyone who can delay leaving on Thursday 28 March until much later in the evening or set off as early as possible on Good Friday is likely to have a better journey than those who travel during the peak periods of the day.

“To have the best chance of a straightforward journey, we encourage motorists to check fuel, oil and coolant levels, along with tyre pressures and treads, before setting off.”