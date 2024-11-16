More than 880 house fires in East Sussex caused by faulty electrics in the last three years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have been called out to 1,300 electrical fires in the last three years, a new investigation has revealed.

Figures obtained by Legal Expert show that of those, more than 880 (68 per cent) happened in domestic properties with the leading causes being electricity supply and cookers.

Around 4,000 house fires across the UK every year are caused by faulty electrics, according to the Home Office.

In the run-up to Christmas, fire services across the UK are releasing their latest advice and guidance about how to stay safe during the festive period.

Last year, East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (ESFRS) issued a specific warning to residents about electrical fires stating: “Over half of all accidental house fires are caused by electricity. And nine out of ten electrical fires are caused by electrical products.”

The fire service reminded residents to make sure the products they are buying ahead of Christmas are safe.

Its statement said: “We are encouraging members of the public to consider their choices carefully before purchasing e-bikes, e-scooters or batteries, promoting safe battery disposal, and emphasising key electrical fire safety messages ahead of the Christmas period.”

Legal Expert’s investigation has found that between 2021 and 2024, East Sussex fire crews attended 1,300 fires caused by electricals alone.

Of those 880 were in domestic properties (homes) - while 257 were in non-residential properties such as offices buildings

A further 138 were in road vehicles. There were 14 electrical fires attended related to outdoor equipment and machinery and another seven in ‘other transport.’

What’s more, ESFRS revealed the leading cause of electrical fires in the last three years was electricity supply which accounted for 376 incidents, followed by cookers and ovens which were the cause of 293.

Ring/hot places caused 98 fires and microwave ovens caused a further 66.

ESFRS also confirmed that in the last three years, there has been one death as a result of electrical fires as well as five serious injuries and a further 39 people who sustained slight injuries.

The service is warning all residents to remain vigilant this Christmas especially when it comes to festive, electrical decorations.

Its message to the public adds: “Make sure you switch off fairy lights and unplug them before you go to bed or leave the house. Check your Christmas tree lights conform to the British Standard (BS EN 60598) and are in good working order before use.”

The service also issued a statement specifically about the dangers of e-bike and e-scooter batteries ahead of the festive period.

“There have been a number of serious and fatal fires nationally linked to these items, prompting the call for legislation with stricter safety measures, including warnings on lithium-ion batteries.

“With the increasing popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters and the possibility of people gifting these for Christmas, East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service is issuing warnings and safety tips to users, emphasising the importance of checking for damage, proper charging and safe storage.”

