More than £450 was raised for charity following a football match between Eastbourne’s DGH FC and Sanctuary FC.

The match, which was hosted by Eastbourne United at their newly refurbished ground, the Oval Arena, on Sunday, January 12, ended with a final score of 6-3 to Eastbourne DGH FC.

The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital, who sponsored the hospital’s team, have raised millions of pounds to support the Eastbourne District General Hospital (DGH) over the years.

Sanctuary is a local organisation that supports people in the community who are seeking refuge. The charity provides essential services such as English language learning, volunteering opportunities, and more, helping individuals successfully integrate into the community. The organisation was recently awarded the King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS).

In attendance was Eastbourne’s MP Josh Babarinde who showed his support by presenting medals and trophies to the players after the game.

He said: “It was great to see so many people turn out this crisp Sunday to watch the match and support all the players. Our community at its best.

“While team Eastbourne Hospital emerged victorious, both teams were winners today - as was our town.

“An additional thanks to broadcaster Cole Moreton who kindly stepped in last minute to commentate on the match.

“I must extend a massive thank you to the DGH team for booking the game and Gill and her amazing team at Sanctuary for helping to organise the event. I'd also like to thank Eastbourne United for hosting this game at their freshly refurbished ground.”