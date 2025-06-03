More time to comment on controversial plans to extend Graffham village pub

Landcsape plans for The Woodcote

The deadline to comment on controversial plans to extend The Woodcote pub, in Graffham, West Sussex, has been extended by almost three weeks.

Officers at the South Downs National Park Planning Authority approved the extension following a flurry of objections from residents who fear the plans could block one of the only clear roadside views of the South Downs in the village.

The original deadline for comments was Wednesday June 4, but the SDNPA planning portal now shows a new deadline of Monday, June 23 – giving residents additional time to read, digest and comment on the application.

If approved, the application would see the extension and remodelling of the existing pub and guest rooms to provide a bistro, restaurant, and 16 guest lodges in detached facilities. This alongside the creation of associated infrastructure like relocated parking in a nearby woodland copse, EV charging facilities, orchards, solar panels, sustainable land and water management measures, native tree and hedgerow planting.

The new deadline comes some weeks after a request for additional time by Graffham Parish Council, which cited the projects ‘significant importance’ to the village at large: “Given its complexity and the level of interest it has generated, we respectfully request an extension to the current deadline for public comments, which is set for 3 June 2025,” the council’s submission reads.

“Taking into account the two bank holidays in May, the current timeframe allows for only 19 working days to review, consult, and respond appropriately. We believe an extension would help ensure that the application receives the thorough and informed consideration it warrants—not only by Graffham Parish Council, but by other interested parties as well.”

The Parish Council had also invited members of the public to a special meeting on Wednesday June 4, giving members of the public a chance to contribute to the ongoing conversation around the plans, and shape the parish council’s official consultation.

Despite the tight turnaround, dozens of residents have written in to the SDNPA planning portal to make their feelings known. "Whilst I support the existing business, I feel the large increase in both guest rooms and restaurant covers to be a massive over development in a very rural setting within a small village,” said Mrs Marie Bracey, one of 80 residents to write in with a letter of objection.

"It seems at odds with the current occupancy rate and number of diners and the potential of the existing facilities have not been fully realised. A more modest development would be in keeping with its surroundings but allow the business to expand.”

Despite the pushback, owners of The Woodcote remain confident in the plans, claiming they will bring much needed commerce to an ‘underserved’ part of the South Downs National Park with a combination of bespoke accommodation and Green Michelin Star quality cuisine, all while simultaneously deepening its connection to the local community.

“The Woodcote will become the centrepiece of our new scheme, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. We will also begin to introduce a varied calendar of events, bringing our local community together,” a design and access statement submitted alongside the plans says.

"We want to make strong connections with this landscape, appreciate its beauty and importance, and encourage our visitors and guests to do the same.