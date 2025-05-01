Caravans were pictured at Adur Recreation Ground and playground on Brighton Road in Shoreham on Tuesday (April 29).

Police officers were seen at the site on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council (WSCC) said on Wednesday morning (April 30): “We are aware of the unauthorised encampment at Adur Recreation Ground, Shoreham.

"Officers have visited the site and the occupants were issued with notices to vacate the land. Should they fail to do so, court proceedings will commence.

"We will continue to monitor the site together with Adur and Worthing Council and Sussex Police.”

The county council said the ‘unauthorised encampment’ consists of 25 caravans, adding: “Notice has been served and a court date will be issued in due course.”

WSCC confirmed it is also aware of a camp in Littlehampton.

A statement read: “There is an unauthorised encampment consisting of five caravans at West Park, Littlehampton. Notice has been served and a court date will be issued in due course.”

This comes after travellers set up camp at West Park in Bognor.

On the Bognor camp, a spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “We are aware of the presence of travellers on council land.

"We are working with West Sussex County Council and Sussex Police and following the appropriate legal processes to resolve the situation as quickly and safely as possible.

"We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding.”

The surge in traveller camps, on parks in the county, comes on a week in which temperatures have soared. The NHS urged people to take precautions to stay safe as a ‘mini heatwave’ hits Sussex and Surrey. Read more at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/health/mini-heatwave-hits-sussex-and-surrey-this-is-when-you-should-keep-out-of-the-sun-5105146

What does the law say?

In June 2022, it was made an offence for someone over 18 to reside on land without the owner’s consent and have, or intend to have, at least one vehicle with them.

The powers have made police able to arrest people and seize equipment, including vehicles, in relation to the offence.

Chief Constable Jo Shiner said traveller encampments can be a ‘challenge’ for local authorities and the police force.

At a performance and accountability meeting with police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne, Ms Shiner said Sussex Police were one of the first forces to use the new powers.

What happens after you make a report

Members of the travelling communities, including gypsies and travellers, periodically visit West Sussex. Adur and Worthing Council said this happens ‘most commonly in the summer’ and for ‘short periods at a time’.

A spokesperson added: “Adur & Worthing Councils welcome all communities to visit and enjoy our local area, and we also work together with partners to make sure visits by travelling communities work for everyone.”

West Sussex County Council (WSCC) is the lead authority for managing such visits but local councils provide access to bins; and – ‘where appropriate’ – toilets on the sites; deal with reports of fly-tipping and ensure sites are cleaned up after groups have moved on ‘repair any damage caused to the sites afterwards’.

A WSCC spokesperson said: “Once we receive a report we will visit a site to check: its tidiness; how much it's disrupting local residents and businesses; whether it's obstructing highways or public rights of way; if there are any welfare or humanitarian issues.

"We will tolerate an encampment for a short time if the campers are behaving, the site is tidy and other circumstances allow.

"We are likely to evict if the camp is causing a nuisance or campers aren't behaving. Usually we agree an acceptable deadline with the campers. This is cheaper and quicker than taking legal action.

“If we can't agree an eviction deadline there are powers the police can use. We have to apply these in line with the Human Rights Act and Race Relations Act, otherwise we may be challenged in court.”

Sussex Police responds to ‘any reports of anti-social behaviour or crime’ involving either the travelling communities or the settled community – the site where they are staying and the area nearby, the county council said.

Police officers also liaise with the Gypsy and Traveller Advisory Group to ‘promote equality and tackle hate crime’.

To report incidents of anti-social behaviour or crime, including hate crime: call 101 or make a report on the Sussex Police website. However if you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 999.

1 . Shoreham traveller camp Caravans have been pictured at Adur Recreation Ground and playground on Brighton Road in Shoreham on Tuesday (April 29). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

