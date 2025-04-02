More volunteers needed as Worthing-based inclusive cycling project gets set for summer
CYCALL (Adapted Cycling) runs sessions at Brooklands Park, including cycling and activities like an art and craft table, active play, a sensory space and large garden games.
The first CYCALL session for 2025 is on Saturday, April 26, and more volunteers are needed. Bookings are being taken for sessions from April to September. Visit cycall.info for more information.
Martine Walters, chair, said: "As the weather starts to warm up and thoughts turn to getting more active in the great outdoors, we would welcome some new faces to support our customers.
"CYCALL is led by a team of dedicated volunteers. No experience is necessary as full training will be given. A DBS check will be required. All we ask for is a willingness to make a difference.
"CYCALL is an inclusive cycling project based at Brooklands Park. Sessions are very sociable and we provide light refreshments. CYCALL is open to adults and children who would benefit from a little support to ride a bike.
"We work with people of all abilities and have experience of supporting people with dementia, learning disabilities, autism and a wide range of needs."
Booking is essential. To make a booking or find out more information, call Martine on 07784918122 or email [email protected].
Martine added: "We are very grateful for the support of the local community, if you are completing a fundraising challenge this year please consider choosing to support CYCALL - every penny goes towards improving our sessions."
