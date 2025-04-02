More volunteers needed as Worthing-based inclusive cycling project gets set for summer

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 10:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Worthing-based inclusive cycling project is all set for summer with its fleet of 40 adapted bikes, including hand-propelled bikes, four-seater bikes and wheelchair transporter bikes.

CYCALL (Adapted Cycling) runs sessions at Brooklands Park, including cycling and activities like an art and craft table, active play, a sensory space and large garden games.

The first CYCALL session for 2025 is on Saturday, April 26, and more volunteers are needed. Bookings are being taken for sessions from April to September. Visit cycall.info for more information.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Martine Walters, chair, said: "As the weather starts to warm up and thoughts turn to getting more active in the great outdoors, we would welcome some new faces to support our customers.

CYCALL has a fleet of 40 adapted bikes, including hand-propelled bikes, four-seater bikes and wheelchair transporter bikesCYCALL has a fleet of 40 adapted bikes, including hand-propelled bikes, four-seater bikes and wheelchair transporter bikes
CYCALL has a fleet of 40 adapted bikes, including hand-propelled bikes, four-seater bikes and wheelchair transporter bikes

"CYCALL is led by a team of dedicated volunteers. No experience is necessary as full training will be given. A DBS check will be required. All we ask for is a willingness to make a difference.

"CYCALL is an inclusive cycling project based at Brooklands Park. Sessions are very sociable and we provide light refreshments. CYCALL is open to adults and children who would benefit from a little support to ride a bike.

"We work with people of all abilities and have experience of supporting people with dementia, learning disabilities, autism and a wide range of needs."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Booking is essential. To make a booking or find out more information, call Martine on 07784918122 or email [email protected].

Martine added: "We are very grateful for the support of the local community, if you are completing a fundraising challenge this year please consider choosing to support CYCALL - every penny goes towards improving our sessions."

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice