Morris dancers celebrate 50th anniversary with Horsham parade

A procession of Morris dancers marched through West Street as part of the Broadwood Day of Dance.

They walked through the town centre, stopping to dance at various locations, before performing a ceilidh at the Carfax.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Broadwood Morris dancers are celebrating its 50th anniversary as the group was formed in 1972.

Another Morris dance troupe armed with stick and bells in the town centre

Morris dancing groups across the county travelled to Horsham to take part in the Day of Dance parade including The Knots of May and Cuckoo’s Nest from Brighton, Rampant Roosters from Dorking, Winterbourne Morris from Lewes, and Box Hill Bedlam Morris dancers.

The group was glad that the anniversary parade could go ahead as the Day of Dance was cancelled during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Broadwood Morris men are continuing the 50th anniversary celebrations with events in villages across the Horsham district, throughout the year.

Celebrations end with the 50th anniversary finale at the Kings Arms, Horsham, on Monday, September 12.

The practice season is October to April and the group meets at the Horsham Unitarian Church Hall, Worthing Road, most Thursday nights from 8pm.

For the full programme of events, or for contact details to join, visit www.broadwoodmorris.uk/Programme.aspx