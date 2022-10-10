Morrisey at the Brighton Centre - Preview

The controversial pop star announced in June a 10-date tour, with the shows featuring ‘no rules, regulations or restrictions’.

The former lead singer of The Smiths has enjoyed 16 albums in the UK top ten, plus 9 top ten albums with his former group, of which he was a founding member.

The 63-year-old has also had success across the pond, securing two top ten albums, and eight top 20 albums in the US.

The controversial pop star announced in June a 10-date tour, with the shows featuring ‘no rules, regulations or restrictions’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans attending the Brighton Centre show this Friday (October 14) can expect to hear some of Morrissey’s rare solo and Smiths tracks, which have been apart of the singer’s setlist since he began touring in America this May.

In 1991, Morrissey broke The Beatles record for selling out the Hollywood Bowl, and in 2006 Morrissey was voted the second Greatest Living British Icon as voted by viewers of BBC Television, with Sir David Attenborough first and Sir Paul McCartney third.

The singer has never been afraid of controversy, regularly voicing his opinions on a number of social issues such as animal rights, the royal family and national identity.

In an interview with his nephew Sam Esty Rayner for his official website last year, Morrissey labelled the pandemic as “Con-vid,”, claiming the period had “brought the worst out in people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being a device figure, the singer’s lyricism, song-writing and showmanship has been credited with influencing a number of successful indie rock bands from the last 30 years – including Oasis, The Libertines and The Arctic Monkeys.