Morrisons creates 40 new jobs for Littlehampton store with launch of new home delivery department
Littlehampton mayor Alan Butcher cut the cake, promoting online shopping and home delivery, with a Morrisons van sitting proudly on top.
Store manager Shaun Schofield told the mayor the department had created 40 jobs, including drivers and customer assistants selecting and packing online order, and most of the new colleagues came from Wick and Littlehampton.
Alison Whitburn, community champion, said: "We launched our brand new home delivery department at the Littlehampton Morrisons on Tuesday, August 19.
"The Littlehampton mayor came and cut a celebration cake. He spoke to our store manager, who told him it had been an exciting time recruiting these new colleagues and it was good for our local community."
Deliveries from Morrisons have been made from the Worthing store since 2021, when the previous delivery department at Littlehampton was transferred along the coast.