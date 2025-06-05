Morrisons in Littlehampton celebrates Pride month in style

The Woolly Wednesday group, which meets in the store each week, has been busy creating Pride themed features in wool for the project.

Alison Whitburn, community champion, said: "Our wonderful Woolly Wednesday ladies have made Pride bollard covers as Morrisons celebrates Pride in the month of June.

"All community champions at Morrisons have a budget to spend on local groups celebrating pride and as Beech Tree Childcare in Angmering is holding one for the children, I’m donating food and treats for their celebration."

Each bollard topper has been made using bold colours from the Pride rainbow, with hearts, flowers, butterflies and pom-poms among the items sewn on.

1 . Morrisons Littlehampton Pride bollards (2).jpg Pride bollard toppers made by the Woolly Wednesday group at Morrisons in Littlehampton Photo: Alison Whitburn

2 . Morrisons Littlehampton Pride bollards (1).jpg Pride bollard toppers made by the Woolly Wednesday group at Morrisons in Littlehampton Photo: Alison Whitburn