A Christmas dinner made in wool has been putting a smile on the faces of customers at Morrisons in Littlehampton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clever creation is just one of a number of bollard toppers made by the store's Knit and Natter group to bring some extra Christmas cheer for customers.

Alison Whitburn, community champion, said: "Our ladies have done it again and made new bollard covers for the car park. They did this last year and those have been put back out, plus they’ve made new ones that include a Christmas lunch and Christmas pudding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The children, and adults, absolutely love them and it has brought a smile to their faces. They are brilliant."

Alison Whitburn with the Knit and Natter group at Morrisons in Littlehampton, showing off their Christmas bollard toppers

The Knit and Natter group has around 18 members who meet every Wednesday in the café from 10am to midday. The aim is to learn new skills, meet new people, relax and chat and have a drink, with members taking along along their current woolly project.

Last year's Christmas decorations were made as a surprise for Alison. Father Christmas, The Grinch, a reindeer, an elf and a penguin all made a sudden appearance on Thursday, November 30, 2023, and Alison said it was a super surprise.

This year, additions include Father Christmas with his reindeer and Christmas trees complete with lights, decorations and presents.