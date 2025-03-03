Morrisons’ Littlehampton store decked in daffodils for Marie Curie’s March appeal

Morrisons in Littlehampton is supporting the Great Daffodil Appeal this month, with a big fundraising day and collectors in store.

The appeal launched on Saturday, March 1, with a fundraising day at the Hawthorn Road supermarket, including a tombola and table sale.

Alison Whitburn, the store's community champion, said: "We have been busy selling homemade goodies that colleagues and customers have made, as have our knitters. Thanks to our customers and colleagues, we raised £475 on Saturday and we have daffodil collectors in all week, so will raise even more.

"We have volunteers collecting in story and Littlehampton Lions have also volunteered to collect. Since the launch of Marie Curie as Morrisons' chosen charity in October, we have already raised £2,700 at the Littlehampton store."

The Woolly Wednesday group, which meets up in the café each week, has been busy making Marie Curie bollard covers to celebrate the Great Daffodil Appeal. These are on show in the car park during March.

Marie Curie was the charity chosen by colleagues and Morrisons has set a target of £15million to be raised in total over a three-year partnership.

Rami Baitiéh, Morrisons chief executive, said: "Our partnership will fund improvements to Marie Curie hospices across the country, create more moments that matter for those living with terminal illness and help fund more Marie Curie nurses in local communities.

"Not only are we food makers and shopkeepers but we are fundraisers, supporting charities and making a difference to people's lives. Together we are aiming to raise £15million, to help families get the best end of life care possible, whatever the illness, wherever they are."