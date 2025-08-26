Morrisons store smashes £10,000 charity milestone at Littlehampton staff paint it yellow

A yellow-themed fundraiser at Morrisons in Littlehampton has taken the store past the £10,000 milestone in its three-year charity partnership campaign.

Staff donned Marie Curie t-shirts for the Paint it Yellow themed fundraising day in store.

Alison Whitburn, community champion, said: "What a day! We had a tombola and raffle, and we raised more than £400. We have now smashed the £10,000 milestone from when the partnership began in October.

"The Sussex Steel band also performed outside the store for two hours and put smiles on to our customers faces."

The leading end-of-life charity was announced as Morrisons' new national charity partner, following a vote among colleagues, and a £15million target was set over three years.

Matthew Reed, chief executive at Marie Curie, said: "Our ambition is to help more local communities and families receive the best end-of-life care possible, whatever the illness, wherever they are."