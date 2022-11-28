Morrisons supermarket in Hastings has launched the Surviving The Streets Christmas Tree Appeal to help local homeless people.

James Robinson, from Surviving the Streets, with Platinum Champion Brett McLean and Rosie Adams, from Morrisons, launching the Christmas campaign

The scheme was launched, in the store, by Local Platinum Champion Brett McLean and Morrisons Community Champion Rosie Adams.

It encourages customers to pick up a bauble from the Christmas tree and when they pay for their shopping hand the bauble to the checkout staff who in turn will charge the value of the bauble which will then automatically become a donation to Surviving The Streets. Baubles are in £5, £2 and £1 values and located by the store entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Robinson, of Surviving The Streets, said: “We cannot thank Morrisons enough for their kindness and support, it really means a great deal to the people we are helping."

Brett McLean said: “In these current times of austerity we must still help and support those less fortunate than ourselves, Christmas is the time for giving, please pick up a bauble because every single £1 makes a real difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosie Adams said: "We hope our customers will be able to buy a bauble and help support a great charity."

The Surviving the Streets team, based in Hollington, works seven days a week to help and support the homeless and less fortunate communities around East Sussex including children and vulnerable adults.run digital support banks and on call Emergency outreach teams via a freephone 0800 number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

have you read? This is when you can see the amazing Westfield Christmas lights