Figures from sales company Property Solvers show which roads have seen the sale of some of the highest and lowest valued homes in the town.

The company tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Littlehampton postcodes.

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers’ co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Shannon Close (BN17) sold for £823,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £50,000 and under on Winterton Lodge (BN17), Westfield Court (BN17) and Kendal Close (BN17).”

Scroll down and click through to see the ten most expensive Littlehampton streets to live in – followed by the ten least expensive.

1 . Most expensive Littlehampton streets Netley Court, Surrey Street, Littlehampton. The average price is £610,250 (four sales since 2019)Photo: Google Street View

2 . Most expensive Littlehampton streets Peregrine Road, Littlehampton. The average price is £594,666 (three sales since 2019)Photo: Google Street View

3 . Most expensive Littlehampton streets Hutchinson Close, Rustington. The average price is £588,500 (four sales since 2019)Photo: Google Street View

4 . Most expensive Littlehampton streets Berry Lane, Littlehampton. The average price is £584,666 (three sales since 2019)Photo: Google Street View