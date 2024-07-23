The most expensive and least expensive areas in Horsham have been revealed.

Figures from sales company Property Solvers show which roads have seen the sale of some of the highest and lowest valued homes in the town.

And they reveal that Kerves Lane, Wildgoose Drive, Rookwood Park, Farthings Hill and Warnham Road have some of the highest valued homes.

Also at the more expensive end of the scale are Forest Road, The Causeway, Worthing Road, Rusper Road and Ashleigh Road.

The data shows that three properties in Kerves Lane have sold for an average of £1,493,333. Three houses in Wildgoose Drive, Horsham, sold for an average of £1,306,666.

In Rookwood Park, five homes sold for an average of £1,270,000; eight houses in Farthings Hill sold for an average of £1,037,875 and three properties in Warnham Road, Horsham, sold for an average of £1,027,000.

At the other end of the scale, Property Solvers say that Chesterton Court, The Gatehouse in Denne Parade; Bishopric Court; Homestream House in Mill Bay Lane and Beacon Court have some of the least expensive properties.

Also among the least expensive areas are Blackbridge Court in Blackbridge Lane; Trenear Close, Tulip Court and Alden Court.

The data shows that 11 properties at Chesterton Court sold for an average of £98,545; six properties at The Gatehouse, Denne Parade, sold for an average of £121,958; five properties at Bishopric Court sold for an average of £125,000 – four other properties there sold for an average of £153,277.

Six properties at Homestream House in Mill Bay Lane sold for an average of £129,399; and six properties in Beacon Court sold for an average of £136,416.

