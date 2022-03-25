Mother and daughter RNLI partnerships set for Mother’s Day

Two mother and daughter partnerships are doing sterling volunteer work for Brighton RNLI.

Livia Brynin joined the RNLI in Brighton as a crew member four years ago, inspiring her mother, Rebecca, to join six months later as a volunteer in the shop.

Livia said: “I joined the RNLI because I live on the coast very close to the station and I wanted the opportunity to give something back to the community and to help the people who need it. My role at the lifeboat station means so much to me so I was thrilled when mum wanted to be a part of the wider team too. She does a great job in the shop and is always a friendly face for any visitors to the station.”

Tatti McNally and Beth McNally, and Livia Brynin and Rebecca Brynin

When Livia, who is 5ft tall, joined the RNLI, a special, smaller suit had to be ordered for her to ensure it fit correctly. Livia said: “I think that was really the push for mum to volunteer in the shop and to get selling some Christmas cards – to indirectly contribute to the cost of the suit!”

Tatti McNally joined the RNLI 15 years ago as part of the education team teaching water safety in school and is now the retail lead for the South East.

Her daughter, Beth, joined as a crew member five and a half years ago.

Beth said: “I got the benefit of my mum’s school talks growing up as I’d sometimes tag along. I was inspired and always felt the lifeboats were cool.”

Tatti said: “I am so proud of Beth, I was chuffed to bits when she wanted to join the crew. I am really pleased for her and it’s lovely to see really capable women joining the crew. It was my dream job when I started with the charity and now Beth has also got so much out of her role.”

